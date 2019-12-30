2019 Top News Stories: Alumni

As 2019 draws to a close, we’re taking a look back at the most popular web stories this year based on analytics from Centre’s website. Click below to view ten of the top stories featuring Centre College alumni.
- Centre College alumna Jacqueline Coleman ’04 elected to serve as lieutenant governor of Kentucky
- Kevin Rosenblum ’04 featured in President Bush’s “Portraits of Courage”
- Centre to recognize distinguished alumni, induct graduates into athletic hall of fame during Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 12
- Class of 2018 achieve significantly high employment and graduate school outcomes
- Patrick Cho ’13 sworn in as Foreign Service Officer
- Caroline Pellegrino ’18 pursues nursing at Vanderbilt
- Lauren Arnold ’06 shatters Guinness World Record
- Zach Throne ’16 to debut first feature film
- Kayleigh Farris ’18 ‘makes magic’ through Disney College Program internship
- Siera Hanks ’18 explores ‘sense of self’ as Fulbright Scholar in Mongolia
by Centre College News