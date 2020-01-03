2019 Top News Stories: Athletics

As 2019 draws to a close, we’re taking a look back at the most popular web stories this year based on analytics from Centre’s website. Click below to view ten of the top stories featuring Centre College athletics.
- Centre Athletics unveils new logos
- Barth, Newton extend magical season with late goals, send Colonels to Final Four
- Robidoux tabbed to lead Centre volleyball program
- Centre upsets No. 14 Wabash behind late run
- Colonels capture eighth consecutive SAA crown, secure NCAA bid
- Field hockey sets wins record, claims SAA title over rival Rhodes
- Centre Athletics announces Hall of Fame Class of 2019
- Centre upsets No. 14 Marymount with strong fourth quarter in Daytona Beach Shootout
- Competitive varsity cheer and stunt program being added at Centre College
- Plourde finishes sixth at NCAA Championships
by Centre College News
January 3, 2020