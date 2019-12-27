2019 Top News Stories: Faculty

As 2019 draws to a close, we’re taking a look back at the most popular web stories this year based on analytics from Centre’s website. Click below to view ten of the top stories featuring Centre College faculty.
- Centre College announces 2019 tenure and promotions
- Ellen Goldey selected to serve as new Vice President for Academic Affairs at Centre College
- New faculty join Centre College for 2019-20
- Extensive Kentucky governor’s race exit polling led by Centre College offers insights into Bevin-Beshear contest
- Chemistry professor receives grants to support collaborative research at Centre
- David Anderson completes marathons in seven continents
- Genny Ballard earns Fulbright award to Colombia
- Centre professors Joel Kilty and Alex McAllister publish math book
- Centre professor’s policy brief generates conversations about school safety
- Centre professors to share academic success with campus community, April 3
