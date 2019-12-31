2019 Top News Stories: Overall

As 2019 draws to a close, we’re taking a look back at the most popular web stories this year based on analytics from Centre’s website. Click below to view a selection of the overall top stories featuring Centre College.
- Stephen Rolfe Powell ’74: A Tribute
- Centre kicks off bicentennial with day of festivities
- Most successful campaign in Centre history exceeds goal, concludes with $210 million
- Governor’s Scholars Program returns to Centre College in 2019
- Centre College President John Roush announces plans to retire end of June 2020
- Students move into new Northside Residence Hall
- Centre College receives $3 million grant from Austin E. Knowlton Foundation for important capital renovation and expansion
- Generous gift to Centre College creates the Marlene and David Grissom Endowment for Academic Excellence
- Centre holds groundbreaking ceremony for Olin Hall renovation and expansion
- Centre College trustees celebrate successful fundraising campaign and bicentennial at 2019 winter meeting
- New Centre College Governor’s Scholar Pledge matches public university cost
- New data science major and minor added at Centre College
- Commencement 196 by the numbers
by Centre College News