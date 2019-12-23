2019 Top News Stories: Rankings

As 2019 draws to a close, we’re taking a look back at the most popular web stories this year based on analytics from Centre’s website. Click below to view ten of the top stories featuring Centre College national rankings.
- Princeton Review distinguishes Centre among nation’s best 385 colleges
- Centre College ranked among top-25 best colleges in nation for pre-meds
- Centre College remains among the nation’s best colleges according to U.S. News
- Centre again named ‘Best College in Kentucky’ by Forbes
- Centre College #4 in nation for retention rate according to Chronicle of Higher Education
- Centre ranked #1 college in Kentucky and #4 in the nation for best value by College Factual
- 2020 Fiske Guide to Colleges recognizes Centre as a ‘Best Buy’
- Centre named ‘hidden gem’ by College Raptor
- Centre receives #5 Best for the Money ranking by College Factual
- Centre lauded in 2019 Fiske Guide to Colleges
by Centre College News