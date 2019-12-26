2019 Top News Stories: Students

As 2019 draws to a close, we’re taking a look back at the most popular web stories this year based on analytics from Centre’s website. Click below to view ten of the top stories featuring Centre College students.
- Centre welcomes the Class of 2023
- Centre graduates land first jobs at world’s top companies
- What’s Next for the Class of 2019?
- Mitchell Collins ’19 and Hannah Gibbs ’19 to address annual honors convo
- Carter Alvey ’22 represents United States in Paralympics Soccer World Cup in Spain
- Senior wins Rotary grant for study at University College London
- Ryan Collins ’19 receives Fulbright award to teach in Spain
- Mitchell Collins ’19 receives Fulbright award to Paraguay
- Centre students create award-winning music streaming app, The Que
- Anukriti Kunwar ’22 attends Commission on the Status of Women’s 63rd session
by Centre College News