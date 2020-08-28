After months of careful planning, fall semester begins smoothly at Centre College

Fall classes are underway at Centre College, with instruction starting on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Students and faculty are fully engaged in a hybrid combination of in-person and remote classes in traditional and non-traditional classroom spaces, including a number of tents set up across campus.

The positive start to the year is the result of the effective implementation of a thoughtful move-in process, a rigorous testing protocol, and the dedication of students, faculty and staff to create a safe and healthy campus learning environment.

Students moved in over a four-day period beginning Saturday, Aug. 22, having completed a coronavirus pre-test two weeks prior to arrival, reporting results through the College’s online learning module. They could only travel to campus with a negative test result, accompanied by no more than two family members.

Testing took place again upon arrival. Notably, only four positive cases were identified out of the 1,129 students tested, for a positivity rate of 0.35 percent.

Students remained in their rooms with limited mobility until the results came in, generally within a 48-hour period. Residence Directors and Resident Assistants helped small groups of residence hall “neighborhoods” pick up to-go meals from the dining hall, get books and packages from a temporary post office annex, and head outside for exercise and fresh air.

Total enrollment for the fall stands at roughly 1,340, with 185 students opting to learn remotely for the fall. Centre has adopted a “maximum flexibility” approach that allows the campus community broadly to determine how they work and study in the midst of the global pandemic.

As well, about 10 percent of the faculty will be teaching remotely.

Because the fall term is divided into two blocks of six weeks each in which students take two classes at a time, 64 of the students learning remotely have indicated their intention to return to campus for block 2, which begins Monday, Oct. 12.

Surveillance testing will begin next week, which will target at least 25 percent of the campus community being randomly tested each week in a manner that tests everyone at least once per month. Additional symptomatic and contact tracing testing will also occur, as required.

Isolation and quarantine protocols are also being followed, with guidance from local, state and federal health agencies. Residential students identified with either status is being temporarily housed in a combination of on- and off-campus locations.

Currently, four students are in isolation and 10 in quarantine. Of the latter number, five are students who traveled to campus from abroad and are following federal guidelines regarding the arrival policy for international students.

An additional 10 students are in isolation or quarantine at home, though two have already completed their isolation and returned to campus.

Unlike other campuses where unfortunate spikes in positivity have occurred, Centre has seen only one move-in case impact others, and five students are now in quarantine out of an abundance of caution due to extended contact beyond 10 minutes without masks.

All Centre students signed a Social Contract prior to the start of the term, pledging to follow policies focused on their own health and safety and that of others. An anonymous reporting tool is also in place for those frustrated with seeing lack of compliance. Both were strongly supported by student leaders.

In his most recent message to the campus community related to COVID-19, Centre President Milton Moreland offered his “heartfelt thanks to the faculty and staff who have devoted countless, untold hours … to make the fall term successful, in spite of the challenges thrown at us by the pandemic.”

Moreland added, “I challenge all of us to honor this hard work and make sure it is not in vain. It will only take the carelessness of a few in our Centre community to undo the hard work of the many.”

The fall semester will be completed on Nov. 24, when students return home in time for Thanksgiving.

by Michael Strysick

August 28, 2020