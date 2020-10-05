Alana Fullen ’22 participates in virtual internship in Washington, D.C.

While COVID-19 has provided an obstacle for Centre College students hoping to participate in internships away from campus this year, it hasn’t kept Alana Fullen ’22 (Louisville, Kentucky) from interning with the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Bureau (INL) in Washington, D.C., thanks to a virtual internship opportunity.

“I am very lucky to be working with the INL,” Fullen said. “Even though I was supposed to be in Washington, D.C. right now, as a part of Centre’s study away program, I am still getting to do the work and prepare for my future after Centre.

“Everything is virtual, so that has been different, and it’s sometimes difficult keeping up with expectations, but it has been a learning experience both for myself and my supervisor at the Bureau,” she continued.

“So far I have met with each regional team of the Bureau,” Fullen said. “I am specifically working with the Western Hemisphere’s sector of the INL, and I am doing research on certain U.S. Congressional representatives and how they relate to what the INL cares about—counter narcotics, rule of law, country partnerships, immigration, national security and organized crime.”

Throughout her time at Centre, Fullen’s classes have also allowed her to become well versed in public speaking, researching and writing, which all helped prepare her for the work she’s doing with INL. She also credits the College’s Center for Career & Professional Development for helping her make connections through the Handshake app tool, as well as going to events held by alumni.

As an international studies major, Fullen has always been interested in law enforcement, as well as international relations, and this internship was the perfect opportunity for her to learn more about both areas and how the government plays a role in these efforts.

“The Latin American region has also been of interest to me, as I am minoring in Spanish, and I have learned a lot about the region and culture in my studies at Centre,” she added.

Fullen hopes to continue to learn more about her personal interests and decide what she wants to do after Centre.

“Working with the INL has also allowed me to meet people who care about the things that I care about, which is promising and keeps me hopeful for the future,” she concluded.

by Kerry Steinhofer

October 5, 2020