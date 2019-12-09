Alison Krauss returns to Norton Center for the Arts

The most-decorated singer and female artist in Grammy history is returning to Central Kentucky.

Alison Krauss will perform at Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts on May 6, 2020 as an addition to the Norton Center’s 2019-2020 Season. The event is sponsored by Farmers National Bank.

Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration Raising Sand, which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She’s sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.

“We’re always excited to bring superstars like Alison Krauss to the Norton Center,” Executive Director Steve Hoffman said. “It was no surprise to learn that in November, 2019, she was presented with the coveted National Medal of Arts by President Trump.”

Krauss opened the 2012 Season with Union Station and Jerry Douglass the last time she visited the Norton Center. Five years later, Krauss released her fifth solo studio album, “Windy City,” which debuted in 2017 at the top of the Billboard Top Country and Top Bluegrass Album charts.

Krauss teamed up with producer Buddy Cannon on “Windy City,” and the album was nominated for two Grammys. She said she grew up listening to Cannon’s vocal harmonies.

“Buddy sang harmonies on everything back then,” Krauss said. “I don’t do something unless I feel like I’m called to do it. That’s what I felt like, so I honored it. It’s like the same feeling of when you know something is right musically, with a song or a batch of songs – the same feeling, but this was attached to a person instead of a batch of songs.”

Krauss has collaborated with Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Vince Gill, The Chieftains, Yo-Yo Ma and more. Last summer, Krauss collaborated with Willie Nelson on a tour across North America and will begin her 2020 tour in April, with the Norton Center being one of her first stops.

“Our community has seen an amazing number of top artists perform at the Norton Center over the years. Alison Krauss chose to return to our venue to perform on her next tour because of its intimacy and acoustics,” Hoffman said. “That she has collaborated with so many superstars, who have also performed at the Norton Center more than once, should make our community proud.”

Tickets to the May 6 performance go on sale to Norton Center subscribers on Tuesday, December 10 at 9 a.m. and the public onsale begins Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. Subscriber and special discounts, vouchers, and exchanges are not applicable for this event.

Contact the Norton Center box office with any questions at 859-238-4692 or 877-HIT-SHOW.

