Amanda Falk takes innovative online approach to teaching comparative vertebrate physiology

Among the many challenges presented by the shift to remote teaching in the age of COVID-19 is how to approach lab-oriented science courses.

Amanda Falk, an assistant professor of biology, is taking an innovative approach that involves synchronous and asynchronous elements, both in real time and via pre-recorded material, to teach her comparative vertebrate physiology course.

Falk posts 25-35-minute lecture videos with case studies at the end. The exams are also asynchronous and are longer and more challenging than a normal lecture exam, but they are open-note, open-book and open-collaboration with as many students in the class as they choose. Each exam is open for 36 hours, to give students the maximum amount of flexibility for when they want to take the exam. The lab portion now consists of a 1,000-1,500-word research paper detailing an experiment they’d like to do on vertebrate metabolism.

During this time, Falk has been reaching out to local veterinarian Dr. Aaron Rowland, at Heartland Veterinary clinic, to obtain case studies for students. She said she enjoys using real-life examples in class, and remote learning has been a convenient excuse to do more of it in her classes.

“I knew I wanted to keep things relatively stable for my students, since I felt they would be stressed to the breaking point,” she said. “I also wanted to make sure that I designed my course to be asynchronous, in case I had students in different time zones. I knew I had students with poor access to internet at home, students who were going to need to pick up jobs or have other constraints on their time. So basically, I tried to keep things as stable as possible while removing some of the content—I knew we weren’t going to be able to do a bunch of stuff in lab, for example. That planning has continued on, by the way. I’ve made two significant schedule changes since we started classes back up, both reducing the amount of content for the course. I know it still isn’t perfect, but I’m doing the best I can.”

While Falk has been able to come up with ways to keep her class moving, she said everything about the change has been a challenge for not only her classes but her personal life.

“I pride myself on my communication with my students,” she added. “I work to spell out exactly why we’re doing what we’re doing every step of the way. That breaks down when I can’t do it in-person on day one of the class. All of a sudden, my gap-filled memory—and it really is terrible—means that I forget to tell things to students via email, or I think that I’ve sent that email when, in reality, I haven’t.

“With the stress from this, plus the pandemic, my parents live in Michigan and my mom is immunocompromised, so I’m dealing with this on a personal level, too,” she continued. “I’ve started having vivid lucid dreams about doing things for classes, which further confuses me to the point where I sometimes forget if I sent that email in real life, or if that was in a dream. It drives me insane, because I absolutely pride myself on being open and transparent, and distance learning, in my opinion, makes that so hard. I’m still trying, but I also don’t want to overwhelm students with three or four emails a day.”

Even when facing the challenges in front of her, Falk said it means everything to her to be able to connect with her students virtually.

“I’m here because I love the students, and I love my colleagues,” she shared. “I work at a small college, because I get that one-on-one interaction and the opportunity to get to know my students. Not being able to meet with them every day—or nearly so—is the singular hardest part about all of this. But when students drop into Zoom office hours, email me or even send a text, it means so much.

“I had a student draw a silly comic and send it to me, and it made a world of difference,” she continued. “Students have checked-in to make sure I’m okay. Students have asked about my cats and making sure they’re okay, too. Our students make this place special, and I’m glad that, in some way, I still get to see them.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 28, 2020