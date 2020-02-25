Cal Lewellyn ’20 invests in future career through finance internship

During CentreTerm, students are given the chance to explore unique topics and faraway places through immersive courses, study abroad or an internship or research project. Economics and finance major Cal Lewellyn ’20 (Louisville, Kentucky) took the opportunity to intern at DeepWork Capital in Orlando, Florida.

DeepWork is a venture capital firm investing in early stage companies in Florida and surrounding regions. Their local presence allows them to engage and contribute to the success of their portfolio companies.

Throughout the internship, Lewellyn was learning how venture capital firms operate. He researched start-ups and the industries they’re a part of, ranging from tech to life science to medical devices. In addition, he would sit in on different pitches and site visits.

Lewellyn was able to incorporate several aspects from his Centre experience to his work with DeepWork Capital.

“Presentation skills were big, as well as the ability to quickly decipher large amounts of info,” he said. “I spent a lot of time researching companies and their industries. There weren’t strict guidelines on what to present; they just wanted to know what was interesting about them.

“There’s a ton of info out there on the Internet, and being able to find what’s important and present it in a visually pleasing way was something Centre has helped me with,” he continued. “Also, I used the technical skills I learned from Centre, like Excel and valuation methods from economic and finance classes.”

One piece of wisdom Lewellyn would share with other students is, “don’t be afraid to take a risk, and always be willing to accept opportunity.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 25, 2019