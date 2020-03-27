Center for Career & Professional Development continues to assist students with career preparation remotely

With Centre College students now off-campus and continuing the semester online, the Center for Career & Professional Development (CCPD) is continuing their efforts to work with and support students remotely.

In an email sent out to students, the CCPD shared ways for them to connect with their career counselor, through either email or scheduling an appointment to meet on Zoom Video Communications.

The CCPD is also working with all of their employers to move all information sessions and on-campus recruiting online.

Joy Asher, director of the CCPD, wants students, especially seniors, to remember that all businesses and non-profits will be anxious to return to normal as soon as possible, which should include hiring new employees.

“These uncertain times will call for extra patience, but it doesn’t mean that students should suspend their job searches,” Asher added. “It does mean that hiring might happen a little closer to graduation than usual, but we’re still adding new jobs into Handshake every day. Keep networking, keep job searching. The CCPD staff are all here to help with that. We can help walk students through their job search and customize a plan just for them. In addition, we still have numerous employers and graduate schools ‘coming to campus’ this spring, but just doing so virtually. Take heart; opportunities are still out there.”

A full calendar of events will be available on the CCPD CentreNet website, on all of their social media channels—Instagram, Facebook and Twitter—and through their weekly newsletter, emailed on Sunday evenings. There will be a number of events live-streamed on Instagram, with others posted as videos. All videos for CCPD events and employer information sessions will be posted on their social media channels and to their new YouTube channel.

by Kerry Steinhofer

March 27, 2020