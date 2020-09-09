Center for Career & Professional Development holds virtual summer internship showcase

While summer internships for Centre College students may have looked differently this year, due to COVID-19, 47 students received academic credit, internship funding or participated in an internship through the Center for Career & Professional Development’s (CCPD) Remote Campus Internship Program. Those who participated in internships during the summer have shared their experiences through the College’s first virtual Summer Internship Showcase.

Typically, this event is held in-person in the lobby of Centre’s Norton Center for the Arts, giving the campus community a forum to learn about the variety of opportunities in which they engaged across the globe.

Forty-six students participated in the showcase, representing both in- and out-of-state opportunities, as well as Bonner Summer of Service students.

Additionally, 24 summer interns received traditional funding, and the CCPD was able to sponsor 24 students participating in the Remote Campus Internship Program.

“We’re so thankful to the generous donors that support our internship program—without their support, many of our students wouldn’t be able to participate in these experiences,” said Mindy Wilson, associate director for the CCPD.

“This term, we hosted the internship showcase virtually through Omeka, a digital scholarship site that the library has access to,” she added. “When planning this term’s showcase, I reached out to Mary Girard, Centre’s digital scholarship librarian, to see if she could help us, and she suggested this format. The students have created posters and have included a short audio clip to talk about their internships.”

The internship showcase occurs four times a year, highlighting internship experiences students have in the summer, fall, CentreTerm and spring. Internships are part of the Centre Commitment, which guarantees an internship or research experience, study abroad and graduation in four years.

“When we started planning for the summer, we weren’t sure any of our students would be able to participate in an internship, but our students persevered and found really amazing experiences,” she added. “I’m really proud of what they were able to accomplish during such a challenging summer.”

Whether held virtually or in-person, Wilson said the Centre community should celebrate each other’s accomplishments on campus, and participating in these internships is definitely an accomplishment.

“Students can use the showcase to start networking for future opportunities for themselves—they have the opportunity to speak to a fellow student who successfully obtained and completed an internship with a company or in a field that they might be interested in, as well,” she added.

Luke Duncan ’22, an economics and finance major from Danville, Kentucky, worked as a financial services intern with Farmers National Bank.

Throughout the summer, he worked on analyzing financial portfolios and making sure they were allocated in safe and profitable ways.

When it came to working from home, Duncan said it was strange and challenging.

“Having to intern mostly at home when we are not accustomed to the work environment already was tough,” he added.

Even though it was a different experience for him, Duncan said his biggest takeaway from his internship was that investment strategies vary greatly between small towns and Wall Street.

View student presentations and learn more about the Virtual Summer Internship Showcase.

by Kerry Steinhofer

September 8, 2020