Centre #1 in Kentucky, #8 nationally for ‘best colleges for financial aid’ by LendEDU

Centre College was recently ranked #8 in the nation for “Best Colleges for Financial Aid” by LendEDU, just behind other top institutions, including Denison University, Rhodes College and The College of Wooster.

Institutions were also ranked on a state-level for students who are interested in colleges only in specific states. In this category, Centre was ranked #1 in Kentucky.

Using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and Peterson’s Financial Aid Dataset, LendEDU measured need-based financial aid, non-need-based financial aid and financial aid for international students at 829 colleges and universities in the U.S.

It comes as no surprise that Centre is ranked near the top. In the las year, the College has also been named a “best buy” in the annual Fiske Guide to Colleges, a 2019 “best college value” in Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and a “best value” by Stacker.

Centre’s focus on affordable education is among the most generous of any top national college. Ninety percent of first-year students receive some sort of financial aid and/or merit scholarships.

The College also offers a suite of premier scholarship programs that allow talented students to receive an extraordinary education without the fear of crippling debt. The Grissom Scholars, Lincoln Scholars and Brown Fellows programs offer qualified students “full-tuition plus” and “full-ride plus” opportunities.

by Kerry Steinhofer

January 15, 2020