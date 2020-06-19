Centre announces 2020 RICE symposium winners

Centre College recently held a virtual version of the 13th annual Research, Internships and Creative Endeavors (RICE) symposium. New this year, RICE included prizes for the best two presentations or posters from each academic division. Winners were chosen by appointed faculty judges.

The Dean’s Office and the Undergraduate Research Committee share the divisional presentation winners:

Division 1

Zamirah Hussain ‘20

“The New Superhero: Authenticating Female Power in “Captain Marvel”

Mentor: Stacey Peebles, Marlene and David Grissom Professor of Humanities, associate professor of English and director of film studies

Hannah Reis ‘20

“Seeing Beyond the Second Sex: An Intersectional Approach to Simone de Beauvoir”

Mentor: Christian Wood, assistant professor of French

The Division 1 judges extend an honorable mention to Madison Ebel ‘20 for her musical composition of “Starlight Dream.”

Division 2

Princess Allotey ‘21

“Supporting Information Communication Technology Education in Ghana”

Mentor: Sarah Murray, associate professor of education

Kate Leahey ‘21

“Trouble in the Water: Environmental History and Racism in Danville”

Mentor: Sara Egge, Claude D. Pottinger Associate Professor of History

Division 3

Marielena Villaran ‘22

“Improving Cancer Cytotoxicity of Mithramycin Analogues with Semi-Synthetic Derivatives”

Mentor: Daniel Scott, assistant professor of chemistry

Annie Ripper ’20

“How to Promote Prospective Juror Bias Disclosure: Decrease Prehabilitation in Questions, Increase Dissension in Answers”

Mentor: Mykol Hamilton, H.W. Stodghill, Jr. and Adele H. Stodghill Professor of Psychology

The virtual RICE website will be available through the summer.

by Centre College News

June 19, 2020