Centre Brown Fellows participate in philanthropy projects

In the face of the worldwide pandemic, the Brown Fellows Program has pivoted to embrace a different kind of philanthropic outreach, allowing Centre College’s 29 Brown Fellows to make $174,000 in donations as part of their regular summer scholarship funding.

A premier four-year merit scholarship, the Brown Fellows Program was established by the James Graham Brown Foundation in partnership with Centre and the University of Louisville.

“Brown Fellows are offered generous funding for summer experiences: all Fellows take an international trip after their first year, and after the sophomore and junior years, they each design their own summer enrichment experiences,” said Brown Fellows Campus Coordinator John Kinkade. “When travel became impossible, the Brown Fellows Program decided to let each Fellow propose a philanthropic project for $6,000.”

Students were asked to direct their funds to agencies addressing the COVID-19 pandemic to give them the opportunity to be part of the philanthropy decision-making process. The James Graham Brown Foundation generally supports philanthropy in Kentucky and southern Indiana, but for this project, the students were allowed to support agencies wherever they chose.

“In addition to our work in education, we have a broad focus as a philanthropic organization,” said Bleik Pickett, Foundation program officer and Brown Fellows Program director. “It has been rewarding to share that more closely with the Brown Fellows, and I think these projects have helped them more deeply understand the important role philanthropy has to play in our society.

“As much as we knew that COVID-19 was requiring so many people to make sacrifices, it was really hard to just cancel all programming,” he continued. “For many of the Fellows, being able to do the philanthropy projects gave them some hope and meaning amidst the disappointment of losing out on opportunities they had worked hard to earn. It has also helped many of the students examine their own privilege and move them from a place of centering themselves and their future opportunities to considering how they could use the Brown Fellows Program to think about and support our broader society.”

Centre’s projects display a wide range of organizations the students are supporting. For example, Eva Wedig’s ‘22 project supported a food bank in Toronto. Luke Martin ‘21 places handwashing stations for the homeless in Atlanta, while Olivia Marcum’s ‘22 project provides art instruction and supplies for refugee families in Louisville. There are also ones that connect more deeply with their community, that allow them to personally work with the organization.

“The financial gifts that the students have made are important, but many of these projects go beyond those to include active participation in the mission of the agency,” Kinkade added.

“Reorienting Foundation funding in this way allowed students to make an impact in their communities,” said Robyn Cutright, Charles T. Hazelrigg Associate Professor of Anthropology and interim director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, who also serves as a cohort mentor for rising sophomores and juniors. Additionally, she worked with the students to identify organizations and craft their proposals.

“I encouraged them to think about how community needs might align with their own academic or social interests if possible, so that they would be able to learn more about an area that was interesting to them, or network with organizations that they might be interested in engaging with in general,” she added.”

When Weston Brown ’23 (Liberty Missouri) began researching the impacts of COVID-19 in his small, Midwestern town, he quickly realized that the biggest threat facing his community was not the physical manifestation of the virus, it was actually the economic hardship that came with the lockdown.

“My town saw a 20 percent annual economic loss in those few months, and small businesses were beginning to fail,” Brown said. “This has led to widespread unemployment and a dangerously underinsured population—neither of which are good, especially during a pandemic. So, in order to try to revive the economic condition of my town, I partnered with the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Together, we have orchestrated a program that, combined with the generous donations of sponsors in my city, will help turn the Brown Foundation’s $6,000 donation into $30,000 of economic development for locally owned businesses,” he continued. “This is why I chose to work with the Chamber: I knew it would be the most effective way to directly help mitigate the severity of the economic recession in my small town.”

Brown said it’s truly an honor to support this organization, and he’s already starting to see the impact of the Brown Fellows Program on the lives of citizens in Liberty.

“Having benefitted so much from growing up in my small town, it feels amazing to have the ability to give something back,” he added. “In order to overcome the continued threat of COVID-19, we need all-hands-on-deck. I’m so grateful that the Brown Foundation has given me the means to help keep small businesses and their employees afloat during this difficult time.”

Locally, Elizabeth Joiner ’22 (Danville, Kentucky) chose to allocate her funds toward Grace Café, a non-profit, pay-what-you-can community restaurant with a mission to end hunger by providing access to healthy food security in Danville–Boyle County. The Café’s staff and Board of Directors recently made the decision to close during the pandemic in order to preserve their resources.

“I knew that I wanted to choose an organization located in or around Danville so that I could feel that my efforts would benefit my own community during these uncertain times,” Joiner said. “I ultimately chose Grace Café because of their dedication to ending hunger in Boyle County by providing nutritious meals regardless of a customer’s ability to pay. I knew that the drastic rise in unemployment and sudden drop in food availability due to the pandemic has exacerbated the issue of hunger in the community, which is why I thought donating to Grace Cafe would help combat that.”

Joiner said Centre Brown Fellows are given several amazing opportunities to explore and develop their own curiosities, but this particular project allows them to not only act in reflection of our own self-interests, but to take action to promote the welfare of others without seeking anything in return.

“The Foundation thinks of philanthropy as actions rooted in the ‘love of humanity,’” she added. “I think, as students, we can focus a lot on our love for learning and our love for self-growth, which is great, but these philanthropy projects have given us a chance to step away from ourselves and look at how we can help the world around us.”

Pickett said he is grateful for their partners at Centre and the University of Louisville.

“Our partnership on the Brown Fellows Program is unique and something our staff and our board is extremely proud of,” he added. “I’m also very proud of how the students responded to the challenge. Individually and collectively, they made a huge impact.”

According to Pickett, altogether, 55 students participated across both campuses, $330,000 was granted to 40 organizations and 10 groups of students worked together in teams. Needs addressed included domestic violence, food security, financial support for vulnerable populations, health care for vulnerable populations, homelessness, educational needs and many others. The top three funded organizations received 25 percent of available funds: Center for Women and Families received $30,000, Americana Community Center received $30,000 and Greenhouse 17 received $24,000.

by Kerry Steinhofer

June 19, 2020

Header image: Elizabeth Joiner ’22 stands outside of Grace Café, a non-profit, pay-what-you-can community restaurant with a mission to end hunger by providing access to healthy food security in Danville–Boyle County.