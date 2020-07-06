Centre chemistry program offers summer journal club

Centre College’s chemistry program is offering an exciting educational opportunity for students, faculty and staff through a summer journal club.

After many summer research and internship opportunities for students and faculty were cancelled, due to COVID-19, Professor of Chemistry Joe Workman proposed the idea of forming a journal club as a way to keep students and faculty connected with each other. Other chemistry faculty members joined the initiative and chose the timely theme of COVID-19.

The club will read and discuss six different chemistry research papers covering ways chemists are studying and contributing to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The discussions will happen both synchronously through Zoom, as well as asynchronously via Moodle and Slack. Learning about chemistry’s role in understanding this pandemic will show students real-life applications of what they are learning in the classroom.

So far, over 40 students are involved, as well as 11 faculty members. The students participating in the club range from incoming first-years to rising seniors. Anybody interested in chemistry, chemical physics or biochemistry and molecular biology are encouraged to join the discussions.

“This journal club is a way for us to learn more about this virus, as well as think about ways in which we can contribute as scientists,” Assistant Professor of Chemistry Kristen Fulfer said. “The journal club format also provides a unique opportunity for students, staff and faculty to learn together.”

by Injee Hong ’21

July 6, 2020