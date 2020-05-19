Centre College announces 2020 tenure and promotions

The following faculty tenure and promotions were recently announced at Centre College:

Genny Ballard

Awarded Promotion to Full Professor

Genny Ballard joined Centre’s faculty in 2004, and is associate professor of Spanish. In 2011, she was named a Centre Scholar, and in the fall of 2019 she spent six months in Colombia as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar.

She is a returned Peace Corps Volunteer from Costa Rica where she has been taking students since 2006. Ballard is actively engaged in community-based learning and student internships. She has extensive study abroad experience having directed

programs in Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, Nicaragua, Spain, and Andorra. She is one of the founders of the Centre College After School Program for immigrant, migrant and first generation K-12 students.

She received her Ph.D. in Hispanic Studies from the University of Kentucky, her M.A.T. from the University of Louisville and her B.A. in Government from Centre College.

Melissa Burns-Cusato

Awarded Promotion to Full Professor

Melissa Burns-Cusato joined Centre’s faculty in 2006, and is associate professor of behavioral neuroscience. In 2010, she was named a Centre Scholar and in 2018, she received the Kirk Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Her research interests include the formation and maintenance of monogamous relationships in birds and the mechanisms involved in maintaining nesting behavior throughout a breeding season. Additionally, Burns-Cusato investigates anti-predator behavior of free-ranging Caribbean green monkeys while teaching Centre students field research techniques in Barbados.

She holds a B.A. degree in animal behavior from Southwestern University and a Ph.D. in behavioral neuroscience from the University of Texas at Austin.

Willie Costley

Awarded Tenure and Promotion to Associate Professor

Willie Costley is assistant professor of Spanish. He joined Centre’s faculty in 2013.

His research interests include U.S. Latina/o literature, border studies, nativism, visual culture, digital humanities, and new media studies.

He received a B.A. in Spanish and English from Centre College, an M.A. in Spanish from Bowling Green State University, and a Ph.D. in Spanish at the University of Arizona.

Patten Mahler

Awarded Tenure and Promotion to Associate Professor

Patten Mahler joined Centre as instructor of economics in 2014, and is assistant professor of economics.

Her fields of interest include economics of education, labor economics, and public economics.

She received a B.S. in physics from Davidson College, an M.A. in economics from Duke University, and a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Virginia.

Kelly O’Quin

Awarded Tenure and Promotion to Associate Professor

Kelly O’Quin joined Centre as assistant professor of biology in 2014. In 2018, he was named as a Centre Scholar.

His research focuses on microevolutionary changes in eye development, structure, and function.

He received a B.S. in biology from Louisiana State University, and a Ph.D. in behavior, ecology, evolution and systematics from the University of Maryland. He helped lead the Gen Ed reform at Centre and has served as Biology Chair this past year.

Bruce Rodenborn

Awarded Tenure and Promotion to Associate Professor

Bruce Rodenborn joined Centre as assistant professor of physics in 2014.

His current professional interests include fluid dynamics and nonlinear dynamics using experiments and numerical simulations.

He received a B.A. in psychology from the University of Missouri, a B.S. and Ph.D. in physics from University of Texas at Austin.

Ilulia Sprinceana

Awarded Tenure and Promotion to Associate Professor

Ilulia Sprinceana joined Centre as assistant professor of Spanish in 2014.

In 2018, she was named a Centre Scholar. Her teaching and research interests include Spanish language and culture, 20th and 21st century peninsular Spanish theater, 19th and 21st century peninsular Spanish literature, and performance theory.

She received a B.A. in economics and Spanish from Middlebury College, and a Ph.D. in romance languages and literatures at the University of California in Berkeley.

Amos Tubb

Awarded Promotion to Full Professor

Amos Tubb joined Centre’s faculty in 2005, and is the Gordon B. Davidson Associate Professor of History.

His research interests include the British Civil War and the Commonwealth. He won the Kirk Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2008, was named a Centre Scholar in 2009, was named Kentucky Monthly’s “Co-best Storyteller” for Kentucky Professors in 2010, and received the David F Hughes Award for Excellence in Teaching and Service in 2012.

He holds a B.A. from the University of California-Davis, and received his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from University of California-Riverside.

Kaelyn Wiles

Awarded Tenure and Promotion to Associate Professor

Kaelyn Wiles came to Centre in 2013 as assistant professor of sociology. In 2019, she was named a Centre Scholar.

Her scholarly interests include the sociology of health and illness and environmental sociology.

She received a B.A. in biology from Oberlin College, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

by Cindy Long

May 19, 2020