Centre College fall 2020 block schedule altered so students return home by Thanksgiving

In the interest of health and safety, Centre College has slightly revised its previously announced CentreBlocks schedule for the fall term to reduce student travel and subsequent return to campus, which could increase the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Fall in-person classes will still begin Aug. 26, but they will now end on Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving, when students will return home at the end of the fall term. The first block will end on Oct. 9 and the second begin on Oct. 12, with the weekend in between the blocks occurring during Centre’s Homecoming weekend.

Details about the revised CentreBlocks schedule and the entire 2020-2021 academic calendar at Centre College can be found HERE.

by Michael Strysick

June 12, 2020