Centre College holds first virtual new student orientation

The 2020-21 academic year has officially begun at Centre College, with first-year students having completed new student orientation and starting their first week of classes, whether they are on campus or studying remotely. The 352 members in the Class of 2024 had a chance to prepare for their college journey during Centre’s annual orientation week, which, due to the global pandemic, looked a little different this year.

“This year, we had to adapt to COVID-19, so we have to move orientation to entirely virtual,” said Amanda Halfacre, director of Greek Life and new student orientation. “We still covered all of the information students need to know about life as a Centre student, whether they are remote or on campus.”

New students arrived on Aug. 22 for Move-In Day. After settling into their residence halls, the Class of 2024 began their Centre experience with a variety of virtual events and activities.

“Move-in day was exciting but also hard,” Halfacre said. “We wanted to welcome everyone to campus and celebrate the accomplishment of making it to Centre. COVID-19 meant we couldn’t do our usual fanfare. It was really exciting to have students on campus again and really feel campus come alive.”

While even the orientation groups met over Zoom, Halfacre said there were a few events that helped students connect with each other, including Roommate Roulette, where they were randomly matched with other students for a five-minute video chat.

“It was a great way to meet people living in different buildings or attending remotely,” she added.

New student orientation ended with the annual Opening Convocation, which was held live on YouTube on Tuesday, August 25, the day prior to the first day of classes. Centre’s 21st President Milton Moreland addressed the Class of 2024.

by Kerry Steinhofer

August 26, 2020