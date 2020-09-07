Centre College named 2021 Best College in the U.S. by College Raptor

Centre College has been named as a “2021 Best College in the U.S.” by College Raptor, a leading college planning platform that helps families discover college matches driven by algorithms to find the best colleges at the best price.

Centre earned top honors and was ranked #24 overall in “Top 25 Best Small Colleges” category but #19 among liberal arts colleges specifically, keeping company with Amherst, Bowdoin and Grinnell. In addition, the College was ranked #21 in “Top 25 Best Colleges in the Southeast” category but #5 among liberal arts colleges, along with Davidson, Furman and Wofford. Lastly, Centre was ranked #19 in “Top 25 Best Rural Colleges,” but came in at #16 among liberal arts colleges, following Bucknell, St. Olaf and Washington and Lee.

According to College Raptor, these selections recognize Centre as a leading institution in the country based on a combination of factors, including graduation rate, campus diversity, endowment per student, retention rate, selectivity and other key metrics as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

“Since 2015, we’ve carefully assembled our lists each year to highlight the best schools in different categories to help families get started in the discovery process,” said College Raptor CEO Bill Staib. “Centre has shown dedication to academic excellence. We are proud to highlight them.”

Additional factors in selecting colleges include average faculty salary, student-to-faculty ratio, first-year retention rate and median SAT/ACT scores.

Centre’s first-year retention rate is consistently in the low-90’s. The College’s graduation rate also remains strong, with four-year percentages consistently in the low- to mid-80’s.

As for outcomes, the percentage of Centre graduates who are employed or pursuing advanced study continued to see impressive figures in the mid- to high-90’s.

by Kerry Steinhofer

September 7, 2020