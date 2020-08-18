Centre College named a Tree Campus USA® for the tenth year

For a nearly unprecedented tenth consecutive year, Centre College has been named a 2019 Tree Campus USA® by the national Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.



The Tree Campus Higher Education program helps colleges and universities establish and sustain healthy community forests by requiring them to meet five core standards of tree care and community engagement:

1. Establishment of a campus tree advisory committee

2. Evidence of a campus tree care plan

3. Verification of dedicated annual expenditures on the campus tree plan

4. Involvement in an Arbor Day observance

5. Institution of a service learning project aimed at engaging the student body

Centre is deliberate in its dedication to maintaining the urban forest on campus. In 2013, trustee David Grissom and his wife, Marlene, made a gift of $500,000 to create the Susie Miller Roush Campus Tree Fund, in honor of Centre’s former First Lady, to enhance Centre’s landscaping with the particular goal of acquiring and maintaining trees throughout campus. This gift was made in recognition of Roush’s particular devotion to tree management on Centre’s campus.

Three American Beech saplings, also donated to the College by the Grissoms, were planted in front of Young Hall to replace the beloved American Beech tree that had stood there for decades. Also, the College has been strategically replacing the nearly 100 trees lost after an ice storm in 2009. These are but a few examples of the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect Centre’s urban forest for generations to come.

Students are also deeply involved in campus tree care, in addition to many other sustainability issues, primarily through the efforts of the Centre Environmental Association (CEA), a student-led organization committed to promoting, developing, and maintaining environmental sustainability in the Centre community through education, activism, and institutional change.

by Cindy Long

Aug. 19, 2020