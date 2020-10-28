Centre College named best small college in Kentucky by Stacker

Continuing to impress with a world-class education that helps students launch promising careers, Centre College was recently named Kentucky’s best small college—by Stacker—on its list of “Best Small College in Every State.”

Each college chosen for this list excels in terms of its student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate, six-year median earnings and other key data. The benefits offered by these schools include unique majors, prestigious science programs and award-winning faculty.

The College’s faculty are the foundation of the Centre educational experience. Centre’s 10-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, along with average class sizes of 18 students, gives students the opportunity to connect with faculty and get the most out of their college education. Learning occurs in- and outside of the classroom through community-based and experiential learning opportunities, and also includes a unique three-week CentreTerm experience in January focused on a single course.

As part of the Centre Commitment, the guarantee to graduate in four years is a claim consistently backed by the College’s high graduation rate of 82 percent—the highest in the state and among the best in the nation.

The Centre Commitment also guarantees students a study abroad experience and a mentored research or internship opportunity.

Centre Alumni offer solid validation of the value of a Centre degree, as an impressive 97 percent of students are employed or in advanced studies within one year of graduation.

In 2019, the College was ranked #1 in Kentucky for small colleges with the highest earning graduates, by Zippia.

Additionally, with Centre’s overall institutional aid totaling more than $35 million, the College’s focus on affordability is among the most generous of any top national college. Ninety percent of incoming first-year students receive aid.

Merit-based awards, such as the Grissom Scholars, Lincoln Scholars and Brown Fellows programs, which offer full-tuition plus and full-ride plus scholarships, allow talented students to receive an extraordinary education without the fear of crippling debt.

by Kerry Steinhofer

October 28, 2020