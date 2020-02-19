Centre College partners with American Talent Initiative to graduate more first-generation and lower-income students

A national alliance of leading colleges and universities of which Centre College is a proud member, all pledged to attract, retain and graduate an additional 50,000 low- and moderate-income students by 2025, recently reported its efforts are fully on track.

According to a new study by the American Talent Initiative (ATI), 40 percent of the overall goal has already been met, with 20,960 lower-income students enrolled at those high-performing campuses with six-year graduation rates of 70 percent or higher.

Surprisingly, only 320 colleges and universities nationwide meet the ATI qualification of a six-year graduation rate of 70 percent or higher, of which 128 are ATI members. Centre’s four-year graduation rate has averaged 83 percent over the last five years and 84 percent for the past decade.

In fact, Centre is leading its peers in the percentage of students it recruits who receive federal Pell grants and are considered first-generation college students.

The news is gratifying for a college that has long prided itself as being a place of high achievement and high opportunity.

Overall, 22 percent of Centre students, compared to 19 percent among its peers, come from the bottom three income categories ATI uses to calculate progress toward its goal. Since the inception of the ATI effort three years ago, Centre has added 88 Pell-eligible students, achieving an impressive graduation rate of 85 percent for this cohort.

In addition, Centre’s overall enrollment of first-generation students at 16 percent exceeds both its ATI peers (15 percent) and other ATI private colleges (13 percent), based on the most recently available data from the 2017-18 academic year.

When including data for the entering class of students in fall 2019, this number is even higher, at 19 percent.

Centre College President John Roush, who will retire in June at the end of the current academic year, couldn’t be happier, particularly since he has championed access and opportunity throughout his entire 22-year tenure.

“Because Centre never has and never will be a place of privilege for the privileged, we fully embrace the mission of ATI,” Roush said. “However, the College’s notable outcomes,” he is quick to add, “could not be achieved without the strong support of generous donors who help make this goal a reality.”

A case in point is the recently completed Third Century Campaign, which exceeded its $200 million goal by $10 million, and had as its highest priority (65 percent of the overall goal) increasing institutional support for financial aid and student scholarships.

In particular, one key eight-figure campaign gift created the Grissom Scholars Program, which provides 10 full-tuition-plus scholarships annually for talented first-generation students.

Since its launch in the 2015-16 academic year, overall applications from first-generation students have increased from 16 to 26 percent, with the number of admitted first-gen students growing from 13 to 20 percent.

Even more, the number of first-gen students entering in each cohort has increased by more than 150 percent, from 8 to 21 percent of each entering class.

Strong support mechanisms helped achieve a remarkable 100 percent graduation rate this past spring for the inaugural cohort of Grissom Scholars.

ATI is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and managed by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and Ithaka S+R. It has grown from 30 founding members in 2016 to 128 by the end of 2019, including 37 public and 91 private institutions.

The full ATI report, “Expanding Opportunity for Lower-Income Students: Three Years of the American Talent Initiative, is available here. Centre College is highlighted on page 24 of the report.

by Michael Strysick

February 19, 2020

Above photo: Centre’s inaugural cohort of Grissom Scholars achieved a 100 percent graduation rate from the College in 2019.