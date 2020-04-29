Centre College reopens admission process for students whose fall 2020 plans are changing

While the spread of the novel coronavirus has required everyone to reimagine the best-laid plans of even a few weeks and days ago, the disruption of COVID-19 has been particularly hard on high school seniors, complicating their college search process. Recent surveys suggest that as many as 1 in 4 seniors have had their choices negatively impacted.

For those whose college plans are now unfolding in unexpected ways, Centre has announced that it will reopen the first-year application process for fall 2020. Applicants will be given full consideration for admission, general merit scholarships and available need-based financial aid from the College’s generous aid program.

“I expect the current crisis has led many students and families to reevaluate their priorities in choosing a college,” said Bob Nesmith, Centre’s dean of admission and financial. “We believe we can and should help.”

Now 200 years old, Centre’s commitment and service to the commonwealth, the region and the nation is well established, and it hopes to be of help in these uncertain and difficult times.

Aware that the college search of well-qualified students may have started somewhere else, Nesmith encourages those whose direction have changed to know they are welcome to apply to Centre.

“We’re ready to evaluate applicants fairly, respond quickly and remain focused on the needs of students and families,” he added.

Response from currently admitted students has been strong to date, and incoming students will be joining a bright and diverse group of classmates from throughout the nation and across the globe.

Aware of the challenges new applicants might face in applying, Centre is able to take some self-reported materials if necessary. Students may send a screen shot of ACT or SAT score reports, for instance.

If a student is unable to obtain an official transcript from their high school, an unofficial transcript will be accepted for admission purposes, with the understanding that students will submit official final transcripts before enrolling.

Prospective students will receive a response within two weeks of submitting their application and all required supporting materials.

Candidate’s reply dates will be rolling, based upon the date of their acceptance notification. No admitted student will be required to reply before June 1, and the admission office will aim to give candidates at least two weeks to respond.

The Centre campus is currently quiet, but numerous capital projects are underway and will continue through the summer to enhance the learning and living experience when the College is able to return to in-person instruction.

Olin Hall, home to many of the STEM majors and Centre’s programs in data science and environmental studies, is undergoing significant renovation and expansion to add the Austin E. Knowlton Center for Science and Mathematics, funded by a recent $3 million gift from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation.

A new $1 million Learning Commons student success center is being created in Crounse Hall, home to social science and humanities programs, as well as the Grace Doherty Library. The renovation will include moving the College’s Center for Teaching and Learning in proximity to the new Learning Commons.

A year after opening the new 176-bed Northside Residence Hall—which offers large, double rooms arranged in suites, super-suites or pods—an additional $1 million has been budgeted to renovate and upgrade residence halls for first-year students.

Incoming students will also be able to participate in an entrepreneurial bootcamp sponsored by CentreWorks, a new downtown Danville hub for business, entrepreneurship and community development. Program organizers are focusing the camp on building resilient communities in the face of current pandemic challenges.

For more information about the application process, please visit HERE.

by Michael Strysick

April 29, 2020