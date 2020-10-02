Centre College to hold first virtual Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 9-10

Centre College will hold its first virtual Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 9-10. While the events may look different this year, alumni will still have the opportunity to interact and reconnect with classmates.

“Virtual Homecoming is a chance to expand our Homecoming programming in ways we hadn’t considered,” said Megan Milby, director of alumni engagement. “One incredible opportunity it poses for us is to welcome so many of Centre Alumni who would not normally be able to come to campus. This year, they can attend from the comfort and safety of their home.”

Normally a four-day weekend event on campus, Homecoming gives alumni the opportunity to reconnect with friends and professors and campus, as well as attend reunions, performances, sporting events and dedications.

“This year, instead of in-person events, we are hosting two types of virtual events,” Milby said. “We’re calling the first Centre Anytime events. As the name implies, you can participate or watch anytime because they are pre-filmed events and activities. The second type of event is our LIVE! virtual event. This includes Centre Trivia Night, Coffee with the Miltons and reunion meet-ups. All of the LIVE! events take place on Zoom and require pre-registration.”

Milby said she is looking forward to the LIVE! Coffee with the Miltons event—a conversation with Emeritus Professor Milton Reigelman and Centre’s 21st President Milton Moreland.

“I am thrilled to offer an opportunity for Centre Alumni ‘to meet’ President Moreland in such a fun and unique setting—being interviewed by a Centre legend. Plus, any pre-registered attendees will receive their own ‘Coffee with Milton’ coffee mug.”

Alumni can also sign up to participate in the Virtual FlameRun 5K. Register and receive a free t-shirt before Friday, Oct. 9.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a focus on social media interaction with alumni through a Virtual Scavenger Hunt, along with other opportunities for them to show their #CentreLove.

“Though it could never replace in-person reunion parties—often held in the homes of our local alumni—we are hosting Reunion Meet-ups for the 0’s and 5’s via Zoom,” she added. “We plan to host in-person reunions for those classes in 2021, but until then, this still provides an opportunity for Centre alumni celebrating a reunion this year to gather together and catch up virtually.”

While it’s disappointing not being able to hold Homecoming in person this fall, Milby said COVID-19 has pushed them to think outside the box and get creative and come up with events like Colonel Cocktails; a campus walking tour with Dr. Amos Tubb, Gordon B. Davidson Associate Professor of History; and a morning yoga class at Old Centre with Julie Crump Cox ’91.

“These are activities you don’t typically see during in-person Homecoming weekends, but we are hopeful—in their virtual nature—Centre alumni will tune-in and still feel connected to ‘Centre Dear,’” she concluded.

by Kerry Steinhofer

October 2, 2020