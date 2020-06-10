Centre College’s Statement on Community During These Challenging Times

Dear Members of the Extended Centre College Family & Community:

Centre College’s story is filled with people deeply committed to the world in which they live and lead. Centre is about family, community, and being a place that welcomes and affirms all people. But we can and must always do better.

We acknowledge that our community and our nation remains a work in progress, and let us make clear on this 10th day of June that the Centre family stands for justice and equity, and we pledge to act in support of the members of our community most directly impacted by racism.

Like so many across this nation, we remember and lift up the people who have suffered in this time of national tragedy – Black citizens in particular, other people of color, and all those who have paid a price in working for a better America.

We acknowledge that Centre, even as a place that has undergone growth related to diversity and inclusion over the past several years, must do more to support its many constituent groups, to be a model campus that cares for, includes, educates, and inspires all those who come our way. Indeed, like most important things in life, there is no “finish” to this kind of work – and we must never stop our efforts.

To this point, we will use our resources immediately to push back against injustice and to prioritize action. Dr. Andrea Abrams, the College’s chief diversity officer, has our complete support to lead and imagine how we make a positive difference through any number of intentional efforts involving our students, faculty, and staff.

We can also envision how CentreWorks – the College’s new, downtown space for innovation, community development, entrepreneurship, and business development – could play an important part. Not only as a catalyst for minority business and entrepreneurship, CentreWorks can also help us reach out to greater Danville and this region to host town hall conversations about how the College and the community can work together in the ongoing work to become a more perfect union.

These actions, in addition to what occurs in the classrooms and across campus, will and should be part of a broader educational focus that will help our students gain a better understanding of how bigotry, hatred, and violence impair and weaken this nation and our world.

As Centre finds itself in a moment of transition during these challenging times, with my 22-year tenure as president concluding at the end of June, I, John Roush, am fully confident that President Milton Moreland will lead this campus starting day one to become ever stronger, ever more committed to justice, and ever more determined to educate citizen-leaders to serve their communities and our world with care and distinction, and to be fully intentional about serving as a model for other colleges and universities across the country.

Our best,

John A. Roush, 20th President & Milton C. Moreland, 21st President

Centre College