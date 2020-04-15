Centre Counseling offers a variety of resources and remote workshops for students

“Centre Counseling is committed to continuing to support students in our new circumstances,” said Ann Goodwin, director of Centre Counseling. “That may look differently than it did pre-pandemic.”

Centre College’s counseling office is offering a number of resources and tools for students to use while they complete the semester remotely.

“We are all trained and in the process of implementing telehealth, for those we are allowed to serve in that capacity,” Goodwin explained. “For those outside of our licensure jurisdiction, we are connecting through check-ins and virtual support. We also developed several workshops that are open to all Centre students. And, we started a Facebook page to share resources and allow for some connection. So, if a student needs help from our office, they should definitely contact us, and together we will figure out what that will look like for that particular student.”

In a recent email sent to students, Centre Counseling recommended a number of apps that can help improve mental health. These include Calm, Colorfy, Foco Time and Focus Keeper, Insighttimer, Liberate, Mind Shift, PTSD Coach and Woebot. The office also suggested listening to Brené Brown’s podcast, “Unlocking Us.”

“We recommend students who aren’t ready for counseling look through the app list, participate in a workshop with us or another mental health professional, use a self-help workbook, listen to a mental health-focused podcast or use any of the resources we are putting out there through Facebook and email,” Goodwin said.

Centre Counseling is also offering a variety of workshops and virtual events. Not only will students learn relevant and helpful advice from a Centre counselor, they will have the opportunity to connect with fellow students.

“Connection is a key component to mental wellness,” she added. “The amount of connection that someone needs may vary from person-to-person. But everyone, introverts included, needs some meaningful connection. And, when we are hunkering down, often with families, people will feel better if they can find opportunities to connect with people outside of their immediate vicinity. And, given social distancing, that requires us to be creative. But, we are creative, and there are lots of new and interesting ways of connecting popping up.”

Goodwin’s advice to students is for them to pay attention to their mental health and to take care of it.

“That means get outside if you can every day,” she suggested. “Get some type of exercise every day—walking counts. Connect with someone every day. Minimize your media—including social media—intake. Try to establish a daily routine with time for school work and time for playing. And, if you need help, ask for help. Your Centre resources are all here for you.”

Upcoming Centre Counseling Opportunities:

Moving Back in with Family Again Workshop with Joel Klepac

Mondays, 3-4 p.m. with 4 sessions, beginning April 6

This workshop addresses skills for managing the struggles of moving back home, with a focus on practicing skills through break out groups and dyad work. Topics include boundary setting, self-empathy and other empathy, asking for needs to be met, navigating conflict situations and dealing with difficult people. For questions, e-mail joel.klepac@centre.edu.

Register here

Self-Love… the Verb Workshop with Crystal McPherson

Fridays, beginning April 17, at 9 a.m.

Self-love is a popular term that is tossed about these days and means a variety of different things to different people. This workshop explores self-love as an action versus a feeling and discusses how self-love promotes resiliency, connectedness, physical, psychological and spiritual growth. We will also explore how self-love compares to love of others and how we cannot do one without compromising the other.

To participate, email crystal.mcpherson@centre.edu by Thursday, April 16.

Simple Choices for a Better You with Mike Spears

Tuesday, April 15, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Ever wonder what you have control over to help you work through symptoms of anxiety and depression more quickly? Exploring Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes (TLC) will allow you to begin to make simple steps that can help decrease your anxiety and depression, increase your confidence and make steps towards a “better you.”

To participate, email michael.spears@centre.edu.

Imperfect Self-Care with Ann Goodwin

Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m., beginning with gardening on April 7

No good at self-care activities? Me neither! Join me for an hour of self-care activities—gardening, baking, knitting and crafting. Not only will you be surrounded by your peers who are also not great at this activity, it will be an opportunity to practice vulnerability and embracing our imperfect selves.

To participate, email ann.goodwin@centre.edu.

Confronting Anxiety During the Quarantine with Mike Spears

Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning April 16

This group is designed to assist people to better manage the influence of various stressors in their life. It is aimed at enabling participants to identify, monitor and cope successfully with both generalized levels of tension and worry, as well as with situationally generated anxiety. The group provides a systematic way of learning a very important skill for dealing with a universal human phenomenon: “stress,” and its manifest form we call “anxiety.”

To participate, email michael.spears@centre.edu.

Finding our Compassion in a Time of Fear: Intensive workshop for expanding and uncovering your Compassionate Self with Joel Klepac

Mondays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to noon

This workshop is based on neuroscience work of Tania Singer and is based on an interactive book, Compassion. Bridging Practice and Science.

This is an intensive workshop that meets two times per week, and includes daily electronic connection with dyad partner for skill practice. For questions e-mail joel.klepac@centre.edu.

Register here

Meditation Workshop with Ann Goodwin

Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., beginning April 15

Anxiety is high and free time is abundant. Timing is perfect for exploring meditation. In fact, this might be the best opportunity that you will ever have. And, if you’re thinking, “I can’t do meditation,” you are the right person to join us. The first meeting we will focus on the loving, kindness meditation.

To participate, email ann.goodwin@centre.edu by Tuesday, April 14.

Song Share: A Collaborative Workshop to Inspire Creating and Connection with Joel Klepac

Thursdays, 3-4:30 p.m., beginning April 9

Music is made to share and gives us a sense of connection and meaning in the midst of difficult times. Share a song you have been writing, learning on an instrument or voice, an original or an old cover you have been picking away at. Each student will have an opportunity to talk about what they have been working on or can play or sing for the group if they would like. Students will also share about how they are doing in general. Feedback from the participants will focus on the positive, unless a participant is directly asking for help with something. This collaborative workshop is about sharing yourself and inspiring others with small enjoyable activities, which boost your overall wellbeing through stressful times.

To participate, contact joel.klepac@centre.edu or complete this Google survey.

QPR Suicide Prevention Training with Mike Spears

Thursday, April 16, 4-6 p.m.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer—the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help. Each year thousands of Americans, like you, are saying “Yes” to saving the life of a friend, colleague, sibling or neighbor.

To participate, email michael.spears@centre.edu by Wednesday, April 28.

PROGRAMMING | If you need help or have suggestions about programming, contact counseling@centre.edu.

SUPPORT | If you would like support from Centre Counseling, email counseling@centre.edu or call 859-238-5740.

FACEBOOK | Connect with Centre Counseling on their Facebook page.



by Kerry Steinhofer

April 14, 2020