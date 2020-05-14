Centre creates Spotify playlists to help students during final exams

With finals now upon Centre College students, the College has created five Spotify playlists to help students as they study for their exams.

For a week on Centre’s official Instagram account, individuals were asked to submit their favorite songs based on five different categories. Followers were asked to provide their favorite motivational song, a song that takes them back to a spring day on campus, their favorite classic song, a favorite song with a flame or fire themed title and one song to sum up their best Centre memory. The playlists were made based on the responses given.

Do Your Best, Be Your Best

The Great Lawn

The Old Centre Oldies

The Flame

The Carnival Concert Closer

May 14, 2020