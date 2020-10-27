FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedInFlickrTikTokTikTok

Centre earns spot as one of WalletHub’s ‘Best Colleges and Universities’ in 2021

Centre College again marked its place as one of the top colleges in the nation this week.

WalletHub announced its 2021 College and University Rankings, listing Centre as the top college in the state of Kentucky and among the top-20 in the nation.

Centre also ranked second in the South among colleges, behind only Davidson College, and 19th among colleges across the country. The South region includes colleges ranging from Texas to Virginia. The College earned top 25 rankings in “Campus Experience,” “Education Outcomes,” and ranked 12th in “Career Outcomes.”

Source: WalletHub

The website compared more than 1,000 different colleges and universities across the United States, across “30 key metrics.” From those 30 metrics, WalletHub provided seven categories: Student Selectivity, Cost and Financing, Faculty Resources, Campus Safety, Campus Experience, Education Outcomes and Career Outcomes.

The goal for WalletHub’s rankings were to “determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates.”

