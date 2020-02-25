Centre faculty members share life experiences during ODK event, Feb. 25

Members of Omicron Delta Kappa, Centre College’s leadership honor society, will host the annual Life Stories event on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Young Hall 113. The event will feature a line-up of College faculty who will speak about the paths they have taken in their personal lives.

Speakers for this year’s program are Mark Lucas, Alfred P. and Katherine B. Jobson Professor of English; Dan Stroup, Pierce and Amelia Harrington Lively Professor of Politics and Law; and Kerry Paumi, associate professor of chemistry.

These faculty members may give a chronological overview of their lives or may speak around a central theme. Topics include family, faith, love, civil rights, Centre, health, failure, perseverance and others. Each presenter will share for 15 minutes followed by a Q&A session.

Since 1999, Lucas has been the Jobson Professor of English at Centre, where he began teaching in 1981. He is a three-decade veteran of the College’s classrooms and mainstay of the English program, has been named the 2013 Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Kentucky Professor of the Year. A 1975 graduate of Centre, Lucas holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Stroup has taught at Centre since 1976 and was named the Lively Professor of Government and Law in 2005. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Dayton and holds master’s and Ph.D. degrees in government from the University of Virginia.

Paumi joined the College faculty in 2009 and was named a Centre Scholar in 2015. In 2018, she began serving as associate professor and took on the role of chief health care advisor that same year. Paumi earned a B.S. in chemistry at Gettysburg College and a Ph.D. at Wake Forest University. She continued her post-doctoral training at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in the biochemistry department and at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the pharmacology department.

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 25, 2020