Centre Gardening Club continues endeavors for those remaining on campus

The Centre College Garden Club, which provides a forum for gardening, companionship and sustainability initiatives on campus, has created a plan for students who are still on campus, as well as faculty and staff members, who would still like to put their green thumbs to use during the pandemic.

“We have designed a document on which participants can sign up for plots and raised beds to tend, as well as a document to record when they plan to work in the garden so that people can be aware of when to expect others in the garden to more easily practice social distancing,” said Annemieke Buis ’21 (Christiana, Tennessee), co-founder of the Centre Garden Club. “In addition, we have created a set of rules to protect the environmental health of the garden, as well as the health of the gardeners. These rules include the strong suggestion for people to bring their own tools if they have them, and if not, to sanitize the Garden Club’s tools and garden shed doorknob after touching them with cleaning products provided by the facilities.”

Those who would like to get involved in the garden can email the current club president Uliana Bazavluk ’23 (Saint Petersburg, Russia) at uliana.bazavluk@centre.edu, who will provide resources to get started.

Buis said the Garden Club works primarily with a plot of land behind the Emeritus House on campus, working with students, faculty and community members in an active effort to teach people how to grow their own food and plants.

“The Centre Garden is a peaceful space to go and unwind, whether you’re just hanging out, hard at work in the garden, harvesting or at our events—such as Yoga in the Garden, Ultra-Violet Verses—annual poetry and art showcase—and the annual Fall Festival,” she added. “Not only do we grow lots of fresh food, but we also cook with it and share the benefits with our members, the campus community and the Boyle County community at large. The Garden Club frequently donates produce to Grace Cafe, New Hope Food Pantry and GleanKY.”

Buis said the availability of the Centre Garden and the leadership and resources provided by the club are a very important part of community. For many, the garden has provided the first opportunity to grow plants and learn about gardening.

“As a school, we have tried to move in a direction that adopts sustainability as a norm,” said Nathan Whitlock ’22 (Louisville, Kentucky), who serves as the director of social media for the club. “We have succeeded in many ways, but we have also had our shortcomings. I am part of the Garden Club, because I care about moving in the right direction. The club is just a small way the students are trying to directly move toward this massive goal called ‘sustainability’.”

Whitlock believes food nourishes the soul and knows how fresh, healthy food can bring joy and is the best medicine.

Members of the club’s executive team have created an informational document with how to start a garden whether individuals have a yard or window sills. Buis said they are hoping to send this information to the Centre community, but until then, they are distributing it to the club.

“Those who are home should seriously consider growing their own food now more than ever,” Buis said. “Food shortages are and will increasingly be major problems worldwide, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many migrant workers who normally grow and harvest our food are unable to come into the country to work, and the transportation systems are severely limited.

“Also, regardless of whether or not there is sufficient food in grocery stores, it is safest not to have to go out at all, of course, and there is nothing better to do than grow your own food to keep yourself, family, friends and communities healthy,” she continued. “In addition, gardening has numerous mental health benefits, which are in dire need right now as we all face this situation.”

Those who would like personalized gardening advice, can email Buis at annemieke.buis@centre.edu.

“I hope that people will learn to be more self-sufficient, connect with the earth and be grateful for the food we eat and the people who grow it and get it to us,” she added.

Buis said the club is proud and grateful to be able to continue these gardening endeavors.

“Gardening has always been, and will always be, extremely important, but now we are in a situation where local food production is vital to the health of our communities,” she concluded. “I am very thankful for the executive team for continuing to work hard through this crazy time, despite all the additional challenges with school work and navigating the pandemic, especially Uliana Bazavluk, who has shown fantastic leadership skills in her first semester as president. She has been unbelievably kind, patient and willing to keep the garden going no matter what. I am so happy to have had her take over as president this spring while I was going to be abroad.”

Follow the Centre Garden Club on Instagram: @centregardening.

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 23, 2020