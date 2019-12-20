Centre holiday traditions spread joy across campus

With final exams complete and the holidays approaching, Centre College faculty, staff and students recently enjoyed the holiday traditions that spread joy in the midst of the stress that the end of the semester brings.

On the last day of classes, members of the campus community gathered in Old Centre for the annual tree trimming. Residence Life staff were invited to decorate a Christmas tree in the building’s lobby, creating a festive atmosphere for current students and visitors to enjoy. President John A. Roush, First Lady Susie Roush and other members of the staff also participated.

Among other festivities was the tradition of serenading students with carols across campus. Each year, Centre faculty and staff visit residence halls and other student-filled buildings, such as the Grace Doherty Library in Crounse Hall, during the week of final exams. Beloved by both the students and faculty, the tradition has endured at Centre for more than 30 years.

The perfect pick-me-up during finals, the annual late-night breakfast offered a delicious meal served by faculty and staff in the Cowan Dining Commons. The study-breaker helped students recharge and get ready for exams and also illustrated Centre’s deep sense of community.

To round out the holiday season, faculty, staff and their families recently celebrated with the College’s annual holiday dinner. Entertainment was provided by President John A. Roush, who led the crowd in carols, and First Lady Susie Roush reading “The Night Before Christmas” for children in attendance, followed by a visit from Santa Claus himself.

by Kerry Steinhofer

December 20, 2019

