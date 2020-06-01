Centre honors President John Roush, retiring faculty members during virtual meeting

It is the custom of the Centre College faculty, at its last meeting of the year, to hear resolutions in honor of retiring faculty members. This year, the event was held virtually via Zoom, where resolutions were recently presented for Rose Marie Roessler who has served for 21 years as instructor of biology and coordinator of biology laboratories and for President John Roush finishing his 22nd year.

Milton Reigelman, Cowan Professor of English Emeritus, gave President Roush’s resolution.

According to the resolution, before Roush arrived at Centre in 1998, he graduated from Ohio University’s Honors College with an English major and education minor. Roush was a captain in Army Intelligence, and had written his doctoral dissertation analyzing what makes academically disadvantaged students succeed.

“Six weeks from now, when John retires from Centre and moves on to his next challenge and adventure, he’ll join the 19th century John C. Young and the 20th century Thomas A. Spragens as one of the three longest-serving presidents in Centre’s 201-year Earth Odyssey,” Reigelman said. “This isn’t the place to list all of John’s accomplishments, but we shouldn’t forget that during his 22-year tenure, while any number of colleges have been treading water or even sunk—so to speak—Centre has dramatically increased both the number and the diversity of its faculty, staff and students; has added an amazing 21 new faculty professorships and the Centre Scholars; has initiated the Brown, Bonner, Posse, Lincoln and Grissom student programs; has raised $370 million in capital campaigns and spent 100-million ‘spiffifying’ the campus; and has increased the number of faculty who get to teach courses in the nutritious context of a different culture abroad from six, when he arrived, to 26 this year.”

It is without a doubt that the Roushes put in an extraordinary amount of energy and effort into Centre over the years. As Reigelman said “Roush has been the beating heart of this institution, pumping oxygen throughout the entire body, keeping the lifeblood for the rest of us flowing constantly.

“Therefore, be it resolved that as John Roush retires after 22 years of keeping the Centre ship not only afloat but on an even keel, steadily, inexorably sailing into sunnier, more sparkling waters, the Centre faculty offers him its affection and its great, deep and heartfelt thanks,” he concluded.

by Kerry Steinhofer

May 28, 2020