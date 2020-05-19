[VIDEO] Centre hosts virtual Honors Celebration

Centre College’s annual Honors Celebration was held virtually this year with a video announcement of winners and speeches from Evan Aroko ’20 (Salem, Massachusetts) and Grant Spicer ’20 (Indianapolis, Indiana). Remarks were also provided by President John Roush, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Ellen Goldey, and Associate Dean and Stodghill Professor of Mathematics Alex McAllister. The video was released to the campus community on Saturday, May 16.

Addresses from the keynote speakers, who are selected by tallying votes from the senior class, are always a highlight of the annual celebration of student achievements. The video program also included the announcement of major campus prize recipients, as well as the recipients of program prizes and inductees to academic honor societies.

Graduating seniors will soon be celebrated with a number of virtual activities, which will appear on a new Senior Celebration 2020 webpage. The Centre community is encouraged to join the celebration, as well as share their congratulations, across social media with #CentreGrad20.

by Centre College News

May 19, 2020