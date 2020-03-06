Centre-in-Washington internship opens doors of opportunity for Stephanie Akoto Bamfo ’21

As part of Centre College’s Centre-in-Washington program, politics major, international studies minor and Bonner Scholar Stephanie Akoto Bamfo ‘21 (Lexington, Kentucky) is working for the Capitol Hill Consulting Group as a legislative intern.

Based in Washington, D.C., Capitol Hill Consulting Group is a bi-partisan government relations firm dedicated to providing comprehensive and individually tailored strategies to meet the diverse needs of their clients. They offer specialized lobbying services in tax, trade, financial services, appropriations, environment, energy, health care and aerospace, among other sectors.

“I was invested in earning this internship due to the nature of work that is done in this firm and the diverse clientele list,” Akoto Bamfo said. “I’ve been afforded the opportunity to work with clients from across the world and be the middle-man between them and members of Congress. It’s insightful to see the coordination between the private and public sectors in maintaining the interest of the American taxpayer.”

During her time at Centre, Akoto Bamfo has found that the College’s politics program has done a phenomenal job with preparing students for opportunities like this.

“The rigor of writing at Centre has been one of the most beneficial things I have carried into my internship,” she said. “From concise memos to elaborate policy reports, I am constantly using the critiques I have received throughout the course of my liberal arts education.”

Akoto Bamfo said she is highly interested in political consulting, but she would also like to consider working with international firms, preferably African-based.

“I am hoping to build on the skills I have gained on campus, in the community and in my various past internships,” she added. “I want to enjoy Washington D.C. I’m young and unsure of the next time I’ll have the opportunity to spend four months on Capitol Hill with interns from around the world.”

For Akoto Bamfo, she believes this position serves as a reminder that young people are deserving of every opportunity that comes their way.

“Regardless of what others may think of me being in such a position, I have been intentional in my college career about doing more than the average person, pushing the envelope and remembering that aiming for the sky isn’t high enough, because there is a whole universe beyond us,” she shared. “The mentors I have gained at Centre and the life-long friends Centre has given me have invested in me in countless ways, so it feels good to know that I’m not doing this—we’re doing this. I’m very grateful to the students of color at Centre. We are one of the strongest communities on campus, and I am ever indebted to them for their continuous encouragement and support.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

March 6, 2020