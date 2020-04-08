Centre-in-Washington remote internship enhances Will Dyekman’s ’21 writing skills

History and politics double major Will Dyekman ’21 (Elizabethtown, Kentucky) has the privilege of continuing his Centre-in-Washington communications internship with the Stimson Center remotely.

As an international defense and climate change non-profit think tank in Washington, D.C., the Stimson Center promotes international security, shared prosperity and justice through applied research and independent analysis, deep engagement and policy renovation.

“I am lucky enough to maintain the majority of my work responsibilities, the only difference is now it is done at my kitchen table,” Dyekman explains.

“Every morning I draft and publish a company-wide email that highlights Stimson Center experts and their daily mentions in top news outlets like The Washington Post and the New York Times. I also create content and graphics for the company’s Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook accounts.”

Additionally, Dyekman says he helps publish research area digest mass emails that shows subscribers the work the organization’s various programs have been conducting. When he was in Washington, D.C., Dyekman also helped record audio for an exclusive interview with Audrey Tang, the Digital Minister for Taiwan.

“During my time in-and-out of the office, I learned and continue to learn invaluable skills, like graphic design, social media tone, digital analytics, AV skills and web design,” he adds. “Since my internship has become virtual, my bosses have made it a priority that I am exposed to as many learning opportunities as possible to help replace the time lost in the office.”

Dyekman says that his time at Centre has been invaluable for improving his writing skills.

“The tools given to me by Centre put me at an immediate advantage in my internship,” he explains. “Centre graduates working on Capitol Hill also told me that the writing skills given to them by Centre, were far ahead of those of their colleagues from other universities.”

It was his connection with Centre graduates who live in Washington, D.C. that influenced Dyekman’s decision to participate in this internship. They told him that the most valuable skill to have is the ability to write concisely.

“A communications internship not only gave me the opportunity to hone this skill but also learn a variety of skills I would not have been exposed to otherwise,” he concludes.

“My internship experience has been invaluable to me. I was introduced to a variety of new skills and perspectives, and I also underwent substantial personal growth.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

