Centre named a “Best Buy” in 2021 Fiske Guide to Colleges

Centre College has once again been named one of the top 20 “Best Buy” schools in the annual 2021 Fiske Guide to Colleges.

With 20 institutions nationally included on the “Best Buy” roster, only 10 of which are private colleges, Centre keeps good company, joining the likes of Vanderbilt University, Rice University, St. Olaf College and Drew University.

For 37 years, Fiske has chosen a select group of schools noted for quality academic offerings and affordable cost for its annual list. Complied by the former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske, the guide is regarded as the #1 source for discovering more than 320 of the best colleges and universities.

Centre continues to earn its place on the “Best Buy” list due to its emphasis on value and affordability, which is demonstrated through the College’s need-based aid and merit scholarship programs.

The College’s focus on affordable education is among the most generous of any top national college, with 90 percent of incoming first-year students receiving financial aid.

Merit-based awards, such as the Grissom Scholars, Lincoln Scholars and Brown Fellows programs, which offer full-tuition-plus and full-ride-plus scholarships, allow talented students to receive an extraordinary education without the fear of crippling debt.

Fiske noted the Centre Commitment is “a well-kept secret beyond the South.” The College guarantees every student a study abroad opportunity, an internship or research experience and a degree in four years.

by Kerry Steinhofer

July 16, 2020