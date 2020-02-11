Centre named a ‘best value’ by The Princeton Review

Centre College has once again been named one of the nation’s 200 best value colleges in The Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges for 2020.”

This ranking joins the multitude of “best value” accolades Centre has recently received in the last year, including being named a “best buy” in the annual Fiske Guide to Colleges and a 2019 “best college value” in Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and a “best value in Kentucky” by Stacker,

Out of 656 institutions The Princeton Review evaluated for this list, the 200 schools chosen are those they recommend as offering the best Return on Investment (ROI). Their ROI rating tallies and selection process considered more than 40 data points, broadly covering academics, affordability and career preparation.

In Centre’s profile, the review lists an exceptional ROI rating of 90, and cites PayScale.com figures reporting Centre’s graduates achieving a median starting salary of $49,500.

The Princeton Review praised the College for the way it “provides students with a personal education that enables them to achieve success in advanced study and their careers.”

The College’s four-year graduation rate regularly averages around 85 percent, and 97 percent of Centre’s most recent graduates are employed or pursuing advanced degrees within a year of completing their degree.

The Princeton Review also said, “Centre offers a multitude of advantages, such as a recognized academic reputation, a plethora of majors to choose from and exposure to internationally known artists and scholars; benefits like these produce extraordinary success.”

Centre continues to earn its place on “best value” lists due to its emphasis on value and affordability, which is demonstrated through the College’s need-based aid and merit scholarship programs. In addition, 90 percent of incoming first-year students receive financial aid.

The College’s merit-based premier scholarship programs—the Grissom Scholars, Lincoln Scholars and Brown Fellows programs—offer full-tuition-plus and full-ride-plus scholarships, allowing talented students to receive an extraordinary education.

Aspects of the Centre Commitment were also mentioned positively in the College’s profile, including study abroad and an internship or mentored research opportunity. Students also receive bang for their buck at Centre, because it’s guaranteed they’ll graduate in four years.

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 11, 2020