Centre offers career experience through remote summer internships

As routine plans continued to be altered due to the ongoing pandemic, Centre College students and faculty were uncertain as to whether summer internships would be offered. The College’s Center for Career and Professional Development (CCPD) worked to answer this question and meet the need, offering 23 remote summer internships to students looking for career experience by the beginning of June.

“The CCPD worked diligently this spring to help students find internships and other experiences to help boost their resumes, but because of COVID-19, there have just been fewer opportunities this summer,” said Mindy Wilson, associate director of the CCPD.

Many internships the CCPD founded were canceled because they could not be financially supported, but after an unexpected donation, the office was able to offer a formal remote internship program. Students participating not only received a resume boost but a stipend for their work over the summer months.

“Centre offices proposed internship positions to the CCPD, and we are able to provide a $1000 stipend to 23 students working with the offices in athletics, communications, the admission office, the library, Student Life, the Norton Center, the Office of Title IX, and the CCPD.”

Students of the summer internship program gained a more comprehensive knowledge of career possibilities through these opportunities. Though separated by distance, interns in Centre’s Title IX office, Olivia Burke ’21, Anukriti Kunwar ’22, Meg Whelan ’21, and Alex Wright ’22 worked the same hours every day and were able to stay engaged and collaborate with projects over zoom calls.

While having to work fewer hours than they would in the office, the students demonstrated that this in no way dampened their productivity. The Title IX office interns collaborated to create a digital consent campaign within the first week that will serve as a helpful resource for the campus community.

Ava Pinales ’21 works as the media and marketing development intern for the Norton Center for the Arts. She has held this position since her junior year and stated that the switch to a remote work environment was ultimately the best course of action.

“The Norton Center has been so amazingly supportive and attentive to my needs as both a student and coworker. They really made sure that I was prepared to handle all my work remotely and have been nothing but patient as I pivot to working from home. My coworkers are always very careful of making sure we are all acting safely and behaving in socially conscious ways. All in all, we have remained connected and dedicated to supporting each other and our patrons in all aspects of our work,” Pinales said.

To view an extensive selection of student internships offered through the Center for Career and Professional Development, visit the College’s Internship and Research Spotlight page on Tumblr.

Ainsley Wooldridge ’21

August 6, 2020

Pictured above: Interns in Centre’s Title IX office gather for a zoom working session.