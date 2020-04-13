Centre offers new virtual reality campus tour

With coronavirus shelter-in-place orders restricting travel and making the college search process difficult, prospective Centre students now have the opportunity to visit campus through a new virtual reality (VR) experience created by the Admission Office.

Spearheaded by Anne Evans, assistant director of admission for communication, admitted students who have visited campus less than twice since June 2019 soon will receive Centre VR viewers by mail. An insert will be provided with instructions on how to use them.

When students receive their viewers, they can go to the visit page on Centre’s website to view the VR video posts.

For those without VR viewers, Evans says the videos can still be watched, as there is a click-and-drag option that provides the same experience.

“The reason we aspired to make this available is because we know a campus visit is important when making a decision about a college,” Evans says. “We wanted to make an as authentic of an experience as possible for students who haven’t visited recently or at all. We’re excited to have this online, and we hope to keep this going even in the years to come.”

Additionally, admitted students are invited to join the Admission Office on April 18, for a virtual Centre of Attention Day.

by Kerry Steinhofer

April 13, 2020



