Centre offers virtual campus tours and seminars

Given challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Centre College has taken measures to provide opportunities to “visit” campus in a responsible and safe way. Centre’s admission office will be offering Virtual Tours and Professor Seminars to keep prospective students connected with the College.

This does not mean that on-campus tours will stop entirely but offers more avenues to engage with the College. For students wishing to tour the campus precautionary measures will be put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Associate Dean and Director of Admission Pam Baughman is working closely with the campus visit team and admission staff members to create virtual content for these prospective families.

“Given the complications presented to us by COVID-19, as well as travel limitations that prospective families may experience, it only makes sense to provide access to our campus through new and exciting avenues. Virtual campus tours and virtual gatherings provide opportunities for families to explore campus and connect with members of the Centre community in a convenient and enjoyable way,” Baughman said.

The students will be able to gain a richer knowledge of the learning experiences the College offers while still respecting social distancing regulations.

“In addition to our remote tour options,” Baughman explains, “our virtual resource team has developed a wide array of sessions that include virtual conversations with admission counselors, seminars regarding ‘deep dives’ into the college search process, live photo tours with current students utilizing a slide-show platform, and Faculty Friday interviews with faculty members eager to share their ‘Centre Experience.'”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for a prospective student to really delve into topics of their interest during a personal tour when our student guide can tailor conversation for that one family. Our guides are wonderful representatives of Centre, and their insight as students is really important and impactful,” Baughman added.

The opportunity to visit campus will proceed throughout the summer, but plans will be altered as needed. Centre will be relying on guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), state government and the College administration moving forward as the well-being of families and community members is paramount. Details on how to access daily live and remote events can be found here. The site will continually be updated to showcase new resources.

“I would like to thank the numerous Centre community members who have and will contribute to our collection of virtual resources and campus visit offerings. The collaborative spirit of Centre is something I have long treasured. These endeavors have allowed us to respond to changing times in creative and innovative ways,” Baughman concluded.

View the complete schedule and related information here.

by Ainsley Wooldridge ’21

July 6, 2020