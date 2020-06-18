Centre participates in annual Bonner Foundation summer conference

Centre College’s Bonner Program, now in its 21st year, was recently a part of the Bonner Foundation’s annual Summer Leadership Institute (SLI), where members of the Centre community played a large role in the conference. Held virtually this year, the event celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Bonner Program.

The conference is an important opportunity for the Bonner Network to come together and learn from each other. The Foundation states, “It features inspiring large group sessions, relevant skill-building workshops and networking opportunities. We have something in store for students, alumni, staff, faculty, partners and friends.”

“Usually, one of the 65 Bonner colleges or universities hosts the event,” said Sophia Lombardo, coordinator of community service & the Bonner Program. “This year, SLI 2020 went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, each college can only bring two to three Bonners to the conference, but this year 18 Centre Bonners attended the sessions and workshops via Zoom.”

While most of the workshops were created to help move community engagement virtual and prepare for online volunteering, Lombardo said several sessions addressed the fight for racial equality and supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Bonner Foundation released this statement along with a list of resources and ways to support.

One session, titled “Telling Your Story,” was facilitated by the Bonner Foundation National Interns and discussed how we can use creative writing and art to fight white supremacy and police brutality.

Other workshops included “#TreatYoSelf: Decontrusting Self Care in the Modern Age,” “Addressing the Prison Industrial Complex,” “Justice Work Starts at Home,” “Jobs, Internships, and Post Graduate Opportunities” and “How to Bridge the Generation Gap.” All the workshops and sessions were recorded, and all PowerPoint and handouts were uploaded for the attendees.

President John A. Roush spoke on the opening night of the conference, due to his long commitment to the Bonner Program at both the University of Richmond and Centre.

Roush has been involved in the Bonner Network since 1990. During his speech, Roush discussed meeting Mr. and Mrs. Bonner, the couple who founded the program 30 years ago, and how the program has impacted civic and community engagement across Centre’s campus.

“Centre Bonner Holly Couch ‘20 was selected to be a student keynote and share her experience as a Bonner during the Stories of Impact and Change session on Thursday night,” said Jessie Weasner, director of community service & the Bonner Program. “However, after serious reflection and speaking with several Centre and Bonner staff members, Holly chose to withdraw from the program to provide more time for Bonner Foundation staff and other speakers to address the Black Lives Matter movement, police brutality and systemic racism.”

The closing event on Friday recognized the members of the Class of 2020, lead by Centre Bonner alumna and Bonner Foundation staff member, Liz Brandt ‘15.

A PowerPoint presentation displayed every senior Bonner student’s name. In addition, there was music, dancing, four student speakers and a closing speech from University of Richmond President Dr. Ronald Crutcher.

Centre’s Bonner 2020 graduates include Cruz Avendaño Dreyfus, Claire M. Blim, Kimberly F. Casso, Jeffery Chen, Holly A. Couch, Nia S. Dye, Aqdas Khudadad, Sarah Mandviwala, Digna A. Rosales Cruz, Antonia Ross Sanchez and Laney Taylor.

by Kerry Steinhofer

June 18, 2020