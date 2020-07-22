Centre Phi Kappa Tau Chapter Chosen as Top Four Chapters in the Nation

Centre College’s Phi Kappa Tau chapter has been chosen as one of the top four Phi Kappa Tau chapters in the nation. The title of Founders Four is awarded to the top four chapters across the country based on metrics, such as academics, service and recruitment, among others. The top four chapters are set to compete for the ultimate prize of the Roland Maxwell Trophy for an Outstanding Chapter. Typically, this competition would happen at Phi Kappa Tau’s National Conference, but due to COVID-19, that event has been postponed indefinitely. Instead, the top four chapters will present and compete virtually.

Centre’s Phi Kappa Tau-Delta chapter had an average GPA of 3.23 and logged over 900 service hours this past year. Phi Tau members are involved in a wide variety of activities on Centre’s campus, ranging from athletics, Centre Pride Alliance, student government, Centre Singers and the Interfraternity Council. In addition, for the 2019-2020 school year, Phi Tau and its members won the Greek Man of the Year, Greek Athlete of the Year, Greek President of the Year, Greek Leader of the Year and Chapter of Excellence awards.

Phi Kappa Tau President McCallum Morley ’21 (Danville, Kentucky) and Vice President of Administration James Pack ’21 (Frankfort, Kentucky) jointly worked to apply for the award. Together, they answered three essay questions about ways the Delta chapter has been an outstanding chapter this past year.

“We firmly believe that care and compassion are the most important ingredients in developing men of character into Men of Distinction,” Morley and Pack wrote in their submission, “And we hope to continue a legacy of success and brotherhood for generations to come.”

When asked what he has gained during his time in Phi Kappa Tau, Morley explained, “As someone who has grown up without brothers, I have gained some of the best brothers I could ask for through Phi Tau. I have no doubt that many of the people in my chapter will be some of my closest friends for the rest of my life.”

by Injee Hong ’21

