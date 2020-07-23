Centre ranked #1 best value in Kentucky by Niche

Centre College recently added another distinction among its list of “best value” rankings, as the College was named #1 in Kentucky, by Niche, on their list of 2020 Best Value Colleges in Kentucky.

Niche determined the ranking based on the college’s net price, alumni earnings, graduation rates and student debt, using data from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews. The ranking compares the most affordable colleges with the best return on investment.

Centre continues to earn its place on “best value” lists due to its emphasis on value and affordability, which is demonstrated through the College’s need-based aid and merit scholarship programs.

The College’s focus on affordable education is among the most generous of any top national college, with 90 percent of incoming first-year students receiving financial aid.

Merit-based awards, such as the Grissom Scholars, Lincoln Scholars and Brown Fellows programs, which offer full-tuition plus and full-ride plus scholarships, allow talented students to receive an extraordinary education without the fear of crippling debt.

by Kerry Steinhofer

July 23, 2020