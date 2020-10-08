Centre ranked #1 college in Kentucky by College Factual

For the second year in a row, Centre College has been ranked #1 in Kentucky by College Factual. The 2021 Best Colleges in Kentucky ranking identifies the College as the best school in the state out of 27 institutions in the Commonwealth.

Centre also received a number of rankings for specific majors, including economics, international studies and mathematics, as well as the social sciences broadly.

Centre was ranked #1 in the “2020 Best Economics Colleges for the Money” category, as well as #2 for “Most Focused Economics Schools in 2020.”

The College was also named #2 in the nation in the “Best Value Social Sciences Colleges & Universities” category. Additionally, Centre was listed at #22 in the nation for “Colleges Offering the Most Focused Degrees in Social Sciences.”

For international studies, the College was ranked #2 for “Most Focused International Studies Schools in 2020.”

Additionally, Centre landed at #21 for “Most Focused Mathematics Schools in 2020,” and #36 nationally for “Colleges Offering the Most Focused Degrees in Mathematics & Statistics.”

Continuing to impress with an outstanding, quality education, Centre was ranked #8 in the nation for overall value, coupled with #17 nationally in the “Best Colleges For The Money For Those Getting Aid” category.

Centre continues to earn its place on “best value” lists due to its emphasis on quality and access, which is demonstrated through the College’s need-based aid and merit scholarship programs.

Ninety percent of incoming first-year students receive support, drawn from a $37 million financial aid budget. Merit-based awards, such as the Grissom Scholars, Lincoln Scholars and Brown Fellows programs, which offer full-tuition plus and full-ride plus scholarships, allow talented students to receive an extraordinary education without the fear of crippling debt.

College Factual’s mission is to help all students find a college and career they love so that they can enjoy their education and graduate with less debt. Their rankings were created with objective, outcomes-based data and were designed with student success in mind, as well as the opportunity to acknowledge colleges that are offering an excellent education proven by student success.

by Kerry Steinhofer

October 8, 2020