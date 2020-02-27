Centre ranked #1 in Kentucky for return on investment

Building on a number of recent “best value” distinctions, Centre College was recently ranked #1 in Kentucky on LendEDU’s 5th annual College Risk-Reward Indicator list.

The nationwide study analyzes four-year colleges and universities to find those that provide the best return on investment (ROI) for students. To do this, LendEDU factors in average early career pay and average student loan debt at graduation.

It comes as no surprise that Centre is ranked the highest in Kentucky, with the College consistently achieving the highest graduation rate in the state and among the highest in the nation. With a guarantee to graduate in four years, Centre delivers on its reputation for high achievement. The four-year graduation rate is, on average, 85 percent.

ROI is also illustrated by Centre alumni, with 97 percent of students employed or in advanced study within a year of graduation. According to LendEDU, Centre’s early career pay is $49,500.

In the last year, the College has received a multitude of “best value” accolades, including being named a “best buy” in the annual Fiske Guide to Colleges and a 2019 “best college value” in Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and a “best value in Kentucky” by Stacker, as well as one of the nation’s 200 best value colleges in The Princeton Review’s “Best Value Colleges for 2020.”

Centre’s focus on affordable education offers students an extraordinary education without the fear of crippling debt.

Ninety percent of first-year students receive some sort of financial aid and/or merit scholarships. The College also offers a suite of premier scholarship programs that allow talented students, including the Grissom Scholars, Lincoln Scholars and Brown Fellows programs offer qualified students “full-tuition-plus” and “full-ride-plus” opportunities.

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 27, 2020