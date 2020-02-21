Centre remembers Carol Lunney

Carol Lunney died Feb. 10, 2020. She was 76. She joined the College in 1973, serving first as a career counselor and then as director of the career counseling and placement office. In 26 years at Centre, she organized the internship program, received grants to support research on career services, and helped found and run the annual job fair still sponsored by the Association for Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities. She also taught psychology for a couple of years. Later she became a licensed marriage and family therapist and was a counselor in family therapy at Beaumont Behavioral Health in Lexington. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, she earned a master’s degree at C.W. Post of Long Island University and a Ph.D. in psychology at Vanderbilt University, then earned a master’s in marriage and family therapy at the University of Kentucky. She spent more than 30 years as an advocate for people with disabilities, serving on several state boards, and in 2005, she received the Burberry Award, named for a pioneer in the field of disabilities. She was active at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she often played the organ for services.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry, their children, Michael, Colleen, and Peter, six grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Ellen Wishart. A granddaughter predeceased her.

by Diane Johnson

February 21, 2020