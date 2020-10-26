Centre students document 2020 with ‘Portraits of a Pandemic’

Photography students of Isabella La Rocca Gonzalez, assistant professor of studio art at Centre College, were recently tasked with creating portraits of three different subjects, an assignment that routinely takes place each year; however, in 2020, it looked a bit different.

When trying to capture a subject’s true likeness, for instance, working with something like the mask mandate can be challenging, but La Rocca Gonzalez found that students “were able to create compelling portraits despite the necessity for many of their subjects to cover most of their faces with a mask. And in many cases the students were able to weave the necessity for masks into the narrative of their portraits. ”

When asked how she believed art programs were being shaped by the pandemic, La Rocca Gonzalez explained that “the pandemic has resulted in obstacles, frustrations, and tragedies that have threatened to be paralyzing for everyone.”

However, for her and many others, “an art practice has provided a means of turning heartbreaking isolation to liberating solitude and of discovering new ways of creating community.”

For La Rocca Gonzalez, the most compelling part of the portraits was the allowance for the viewer “to linger on their subjects’ eyes, gestures, emotions and environment in a way that would not be acceptable or even possible without the photograph.”

She also explained that this kind of art is intimate, because “portraiture requires making a connection and working with their subject, and does not include candids or snapshots.

“While engaging in portraiture, the photographer is required to contend with the ethical and emotional implications of photographing others—to be honest about ‘taking’ a subject’s likeness rather than attempting to ‘steal’ it without the permission or acknowledgment of the subject,” she continued.

La Rocca Gonzalez also found that many of these portraits “illustrated the students’ efforts to valiantly and safely continue with their scholarly, athletic and social pursuits in the face of a global pandemic. A few students made self-portraits, which is technically more difficult and arguably more courageous. Students taking classes remotely from as far away as Boston, Georgia and Tennessee made delightful and loving portraits of family members that they otherwise might not have had the time or resources to make.”

“These photographs are not only well-made technically and aesthetically,” La Rocca Gonzalez added, “they are a historical document—a sign of the times.”

Ainsley Wooldridge ‘21

October 26, 2020

