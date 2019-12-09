Centre students present independent research projects on global migration

Centre College students in Frank B. and Virginia B. Hower Professor of International Studies Lori Hartmann’s senior seminar recently presented their independent research projects to the campus community.

“Every couple of years, there’s a new theme to the class,” Hartmann said. “For a while, the theme was war and then global environmental policy. This year, the theme is global migration.”

Throughout the semester, students read a series of books about migration from a global and national perspective. Hartmann said this gave them the opportunity to look at the phenomenon from different angles. As part of the course, students participated in an independent research project.

“I wanted them to pick up on a theme from the global migration idea that we talked about,” Hartmann added, “then do independent research, and figure out a way to display the results visually.”

Several students were very creative with the way they presented their projects, including games, pamphlets, maps, paintings and dance.

One of the topics that stood out the most to Hartmann was a project by Chloe Games’ ’19 that was titled “The U.S.-Mexico border: Where Humanity Adopts the Paradigm of a Wilderness.”

“She talks about predators and prey and how that works in the natural world, and then how it happens on the border and how people are made to be more violent as a result of the border,” Hartmann explained.

Another interesting project by Mary Brick ’19 talked about how global migration shaped the city of Chicago. She created a photography display of seven different ethnic neighborhoods in the city and showed the effect of each wave of migration.

Hartmann said it was exciting to see the final results of the students’ research projects.

“This is the first semester we’ve done this topic, so I didn’t really know what to expect, but I am amazed by the creativity and how they are innovative and very interdisciplinary, bringing together photography and art and politics or creative writing and politics,” she added. “I got to see what their individual passions were and also how they brought their talents to the research project.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

December 9, 2019

Header photo: Me Me Khant ‘19 discusses her research project titled “Refugees from Myanmar/Burma: Through Literature and Personal Narratives.”

